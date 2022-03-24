Gallery seeks red dress donations for installation

Artist Jaime Black will exhibit her REDress project at Hartwick College’s Foreman Gallery from August 22 – October 20, 2022, and is putting out a call for donations of red dresses to be installed throughout the college and gallery.

Gallery and Exhibitions Coordinator Sydney Sheehan said the REDress Project “draws attention to the absence, while evoking the presence, of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.”

“Black’s project is an aesthetic response to the staggering rates of violence that Indigenous women face and serves as a visual reminder of the women who are no longer with us,” she said. “The empty red dresses, hanging in public spaces, confront viewers with the horrifying number of Indigenous women who have been taken from their homes, families, and communities; a number which has only increased since the start of the pandemic.”

Ms. Sheehan said the gallery hopes to collect red dresses from local residents as a way to raise awareness and offer a tangible show of support for the REDress Project.

For more information on the Project and/or how to donate a red dress for the upcoming installation, contact Hartwick College’s Sydney Sheehan at sheehans@hartwick.edu.