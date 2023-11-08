General Election Results 2023

Insinga, Basile Win Their Respective Races

OTSEGO COUNTY—Election Day 2023 has come and gone and, according to the unofficial results currently posted on the Otsego County Board of Elections website, Republicans won the top two spots.

Cheryl Insinga defeated Deirdre Hay for State Supreme Court justice, 6th Judicial District, and current Otsego County Deputy Clerk Jennifer Basile prevailed over MacGuire Benton for the role of county clerk.

The one contested race for the Otsego County Board of Representatives, in the 11th District, was won by Nora Mendez (DEM), who defeated Paul Ahearn (REP) for the position being vacated by Clark Oliver (DEM).

In the four contested races for Oneonta Common Council, incumbents Leonard Carson (REP-Fifth Ward) and Emily Falco (IBE-Eighth Ward) retained their seats. Shannon McHugh (DEM) defeated Daniel Rorick (REP) for the Third Ward seat and Bryce Wooden (DEM) beat Sean Dwight (REP) in the Seventh Ward.

Proposal Number One, an amendment regarding removal of small city school districts from special Constitutional debt limitation, passed (59.7%), as did Proposal Number Two, an amendment extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit (64.46%).

The results for the remainder of the contested races, as they stand now, are listed below.

State Supreme Court, Justice 6th Judicial District:

Cheryl Insinga (REP-54.53%) defeated Deirdre Hay (DEM-45.47%)

Otsego County Clerk:

Jennifer Basile (REP, CON-58.39%) defeated MacGuire Benton (DEM, IBD-41.61%)

Otsego County Representative 11th District:

Nora Mendez (DEM-74.40%) defeated Paul Ahearn (REP-25.60%)

Oneonta City Council Third Ward:

Shannon McHugh (DEM-78.15%) defeated Daniel Rorick (REP-21.85%)

Oneonta City Council Fifth Ward:

Leonard E. Carson Jr. (REP, IBF-72.02%) defeated Donald Garrison Jr. (IBE-27.98%)

Oneonta City Council Seventh Ward:

Bryce Wooden (DEM-75.42%) defeated Sean Dwight (REP-24.58%)

Oneonta City Council Eighth Ward:

Emily Falco (IBE-85.71%) defeated James Peter DeAndrea (REP-14.29%)

Decatur Superintendent of Highways:

Richard Sawyer (IBE-75.47%) defeated Jason Hornbeck (IBF-24.53%)

Edmeston Superintendent of Highways:

Johnathn Button (REP-72.30%) defeated Joseph Chesebro (IBE-27.70%)

Exeter Superintendent of Highways:

Steven A. Baker (REP-59.5%) defeated Randy S. Brooker (CON, IBF-40.5%)

Hartwick Supervisor:

Robert J. O’Brien (REP-68.31%) defeated Dylan Arnot (IBE-31.69%)

Hartwick Council Member (two seats):

Thomas J. Murphy (REP-30.33%) and Bryan F. LoRusso (CON-27.59%) defeated Jason Blaske (REP-23.78%) and Pat Ryan (IBG-18.30%)

Milford Council Member (two seats):

Harold Couse (REP-80.32%) and Vera Sosnowski (W, 13.25%) defeated Austin L. Partridge (W-6.43%)

New Lisbon Town Supervisor:

Edward T. Lentz (DEM, IBF-65.49%) defeated Bruce L. Page Jr. (IBE-34.51%)

New Lisbon Council Member (two seats):

Laura Curtis (DEM-45.86%) and Scott Fickbohm (DEM-45.30%) defeated George Knarich (W, 8.29%)

Otsego Town Justice (two seats):

Gary Kuch (DEM, IBE-42.89%) and Lauren Cady Glynn (DEM, IBE-33.66%) defeated Jesse Torruella (REP-23.44%)

Pittsfield Council Member (two seats):

Lisa Jackson (REP-31.38%) and Clifford Carl Tice (REP-29.54%) defeated Kaylee Weidman (IBE, 20.00%) and Justin Weidman (IBE-19.08%)

Richfield Supervisor:

Larry Frigault (REP, IBE-59.01%) defeated Paul Palumbo (CON-40.99%)

Richfield Council Member (two seats):

Edward T. Bello Jr. (REP, CON-30.26%) and Frederick Eckler (REP, CON-28.72%) defeated Dan Sullivan (IBE-24.27%) and Penny Simonds-Tibbits (IBE-16.75%)