Geraldine Colburn, 69 Jan. 29, 1951-May 9, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Geraldine Colburn (known as Geri or JayJay) was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Brooklyn. Geraldine passed at 69 years of age at home in Oneonta, with her daughter, Jennifer, and her dog Luna by her side on May 9, 2020. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer on Jan. 1 and had a courageous battle.

Geraldine grew up in New York City, but always loved the country and the home she got in the woods of Decatur with her late husband, Whitney Colburn. Geri was a lover of writing, listening to music, dancing, cooking and entertaining. She loved to make people laugh and feed them with all her delicious home-cooked Italian meals.

In recent years, she loved long walks with her dog Luna. When people think of Geri, they think of her laughter, her warm hugs and her way of listening and accepting everyone as she shared her love, food and cocktails.

Geraldine was predeceased by her mother, Angelina Riola; her brother, Gerard Riola; her sister, Connie Riola; and her husband, Whitney Colburn.

She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer Mannion (partner Vincent Garufi), as well as grandchildren who loved her dearly: Alex Mannion and Christina Mannion. She also leaves behind an adopted daughter, Alanah Cooley, who helped Jennifer in the last few weeks with her care. She also leaves behind two nieces, Michele Riola and Janice Dalton (husband Scott), and their two daughters, Kaitlyn and Ashley Dalton.

Geri touched the lives of everyone who met her, and she leaves behind childhood lifelong friends Beverly Farran (husband George) and Denise Moley (husband Brian), as well as many others lives she has touched. She will be dearly missed by her dog, Luna.

Due to the current times and Geraldine’s wishes there will be no funeral. There will be a Celebration of Life when we are all allowed to gather and celebrate this amazing woman’s life and contribution to this world. Please let Jennifer know if you would like to be included. We are hoping this will be during the summer.

Geraldine was only in hospice care for a little over a week, but they were priceless in their help with Jennifer’s care taking of her and making her last eight days as comfortable as possible. We ask, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820; www.helioscare.org

