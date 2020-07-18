Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Get Help With Census At Farmers’ Market Get Help With Census At Farmers’ Market 07/18/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Get Help With Census At Farmers’ Market Armed with a laptop, a Census worker helps Roseanne Acain of Cooperstown, left, fill out her 10-question Census form this morning at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. The service will be offered until 2 p.m. today, and again 9 a.m.-2 p.m. next Saturday, July 25. According to the League of Women Voters, Cooperstown chapter, Otsego County is running 12 percent behind; a full count ensures the county receives its share of federal funding. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)