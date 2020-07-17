With Otsego Lagging, Census Staff Available To Help Fill Out Form

Worker Assigned To Cooperstown

Farmers Market This Saturday, Next

COOPERSTOWN – A U.S. Census worker will be at the Cooperstown Farmers Market to help citizens fill out Census forms online 9 a.m.-2 p.m tomorrow, July 18, and next Saturday, July 25.

The Census is used, among other things, to determine how many Congressional District each state receives, and to allocate federal funding for schools and social services, as well as for roads and bridges and much else.

According to a statement from the League of Women Voters, Cooperstown chapter, New Yorkers are running 5 percent behind the rest of the nation in filling out the 10-question Census form, and Otsego County is running 12 percent behind.