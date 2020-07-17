With Otsego Lagging,
Census Staff Available
To Help Fill Out Form
Worker Assigned To Cooperstown
Farmers Market This Saturday, Next
COOPERSTOWN – A U.S. Census worker will be at the Cooperstown Farmers Market to help citizens fill out Census forms online 9 a.m.-2 p.m tomorrow, July 18, and next Saturday, July 25.
The Census is used, among other things, to determine how many Congressional District each state receives, and to allocate federal funding for schools and social services, as well as for roads and bridges and much else.
According to a statement from the League of Women Voters, Cooperstown chapter, New Yorkers are running 5 percent behind the rest of the nation in filling out the 10-question Census form, and Otsego County is running 12 percent behind.
It will only take about 10 minutes to get your census done. Just 10 simple questions, none about income, citizenship, education or religion. Just basic information about who is in the household. The information is strictly confidential for 72 years.
Help Otsego County get its fair share of funding!