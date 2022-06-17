‘Still Alive and Kicking’ has a message for everyone

Clifford Crandall will soon be 75 years of age.

Clifford Crandall, Jr. has a message for everyone over age 60, “Get up, get moving, and enjoy yourself!”

Mr. Crandall, 75, founder and grandmaster of the American Martial Arts Institute, has produced a video series, “Still Alive and Kicking,” promoting life-enhancing activities for seniors. Crandall said he got the idea for the series about three months ago when he realized he would soon be 75 and saw what he describes as resignation from people as they age.

“I see people in their 60s and older who aren’t doing anything because they don’t realize what they can be doing,” he said. “Still Alive and Kicking” demonstrates a varied scope of physical activities available to improve everyone’s quality of life.

Activities featured in each 60-second video include pickleball, golf, kite flying, hiking, canoeing, golf, horseback riding, bowling, cross-country skiing, trimming Bonsai trees, and skeet shooting.

“I’m not just telling others to do the activities, I do them myself,” Mr. Crandall said.

Topics for future videos include aerobics, bicycling, darts, and billiards. An activity does not have to be physically strenuous, and can be as simple as joining a library book club. The purpose of the videos is to stimulate body, mind, and emotions.

“Anything that gets you up and stimulated is an activity, you shouldn’t stop doing them, regardless of your age,” he said. “It’s not about being good at something, it’s about having fun, and I feel lucky to be able to highlight some great activities for the community”

He’s a lifelong practitioner and instructor of martial arts and also has made 947 skydiving jumps from airplanes, helicopters, and even a hot air balloon. In 1998, at age 51, he became the first person recognized by Guinness World Records to break a board with his hand in a freefall at 8,300 feet. Additionally, Mr. Crandall has flown power parachutes, jumped off high cliffs, taken part in dance competitions and even competed in body-building competitions, placing third at age 47.

“How can you have quality of life if you don’t have any fun?” he said.

“Still Alive and Kicking” is currently on view at the American Martial Arts Institute website, AMAI-EagleStyle.Com and on Facebook at Facebook.com/AmericanMartialArtsInstitute/. Groups may also contact the AMAI for flashdrives containing the series at 315-278-7157 or contact@amai-eaglestyle.com.