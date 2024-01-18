Glimmerglass Festival To Host Midwinter Talk

SPRINGFIELD—Glimmerglass Festival Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley will preview the 2024 season at a midwinter “Talking Opera” program at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6. Ainsley and other Glimmerglass Festival and Guild of Glimmerglass Festival staff will discuss the upcoming season lineup, including “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Pagliacci,” “La Calisto,” and “Elizabeth Cree.” It will be hosted on Zoom using a link available at https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/. Ainsley will give an update on the youth opera, “Rumpelstiltskin and the Unlovable Children,” and provide additional insight about this year’s artists and productions. The program will be recorded for future viewing.