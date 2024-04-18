Glimmerglass Festival Unveils New Infirmary, Health Program

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

Less than a mile north of the Glimmer-glass Festival main campus lies Malton Place which, since the summer of 2000, has been used to house apprentices and staff. Now Malton Place, once the Deer Run Motel, will also be the site of a new infirmary for Glimmerglass employees.

On Friday, April 5, festival officials unveiled what they call “an unprecedented partnership.” Glimmerglass Medical & Wellness LLC, a local provider of institutional health and wellness programming and concierge primary care services, will offer regular weekly hours at the Glimmerglass Festival campus. The infirmary “will ensure easy access to healthcare services for Glimmerglass staff, apprentices, and performers,” offering first aid, triage of illness, acute-care escalation, and identification of episodic needs that a primary care provider should address, at no cost to Glimmerglass employees.

The impetus for the new infirmary centers around healthcare disparities in what is commonly referred to as the “gig economy.” Theater and music professionals live a gig-to-gig life, getting paid for jobs as they are completed. According to TechTarget, the gig economy is based on flexible, temporary or freelance jobs, which has the benefit of allowing for a more flexible lifestyle but, at the same time, alters the traditional economic relationship between workers, businesses, and clients.

“This collaboration pioneers a unique, comprehensive health and wellness program tailored for opera and theater professionals,” officials said in a press release. “The program is a model for the opera and theater industry, addressing the healthcare disparities and lack of access to health insurance that industry professionals with atypical schedules and inconsistent employment often face.”

Kira Delanoy, director of communications for the Glimmerglass Festival, explained further.

“Healthcare disparities in this population are based on access to care when traveling for work, non-traditional work schedules, and navigating a multitude of in- and out-of-state insurance carriers and their respective policies,” she said.

The infirmary space is currently under renovation, continued Delanoy, who described the location as ideal.

“The new infirmary is designed to provide a comfortable and functional space for employee first aid, immediate examinations, and escalation to acute care if needed,” Delanoy said in an e-mail on Monday, April 15. “The space will include appropriate equipment, storage, and office furniture provided by [Glimmerglass] Festival, as well as additional equipment donated by the Hamilton College Theatre Department. The space chosen for renovation also offers complete privacy for patients and a small, comfortable waiting area,” she said.

According to officials, the Glimmerglass Festival Medical and Wellness Program was informally piloted during the 2023 season. Dr. Jeffrey Bailey, DNP/FNP-BC, founder of Glimmerglass Medical & Wellness—in partnership with Glimmerglass Festival’s safety department—provided medical support and consultation for staff and performers, “showcasing the power of collaboration in creating a healthier and more vibrant working environment.”

The new infirmary will be staffed by GM&W practitioners, and Dr. Bailey will serve as director of the new wellness program, the mission of which is to have workers leaving Glimmerglass Festival better than they did upon arriving for the season. Program goals include: providing continuity of care to a group of people with limited access to consistent and affordable healthcare; meeting the needs of individuals where they are, rather than imposing healthcare goals; and providing resources to empower people to make healthy choices.

Officials said the program is intended to reduce absenteeism and productivity loss due to lack of access to appropriate medical care, reduce emergency room visits, thereby reducing stress on the local healthcare system, and support the local economy with partnerships with local practitioners and businesses.

The Glimmerglass Festival Medical and Wellness Program also includes a weekly primary care “Opera Doc” clinic led by Dr. Bailey. Services at the Opera Doc clinic are offered for a copay, in partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network’s Richfield Springs clinic, further enhancing accessibility, officials said. Along with these medical supports come fitness classes, including yoga and stretching, held both at the Glimmerglass campus and at Herkimer College as well, where Glimmerglass Young Artists reside during the summer season.

“The new Health & Wellness Program is the result of the generosity of many who have donated time, resources, equipment, and funding,” Delanoy said. “Beth and Gary Glynn’s generous financial support has covered all startup costs associated with the new program and funded its operation during the 2024 season. Dr. Jeffrey Bailey has been instrumental in partnering with [Glimmerglass] Festival to create this new program, donating countless hours of time and knowledge to the project. This project also would not have been possible without the steadfast support of our Board of Trustees, who support our pursuit of innovative ways of running our unique festival.”

The new program also includes an educational component, with a seminar series and weekly newsletter covering a wide range of topics, such as sleep hygiene, healthy eating, summer colds, and other wellness topics.

Delanoy said the program emphasizes preventative care, focus-ing on general health and wellness.

“While absence through illness is not uncommon during a busy festival season, this program’s mission [is] to mitigate absenteeism,” Delanoy said.

Common issues that have kept performers off the stage range from summer colds and allergies to sprains, strains, bumps, and bruises, she added.

“For nearly five decades, Glimmerglass has been the driving force behind the American opera and theater scene, nurturing performers, musicians, and artisans who have risen to prominence in the industry. With this new partnership with Glimmerglass Medical & Wellness, we are taking the next step in this long history, offering holistic support to the professionals who make each season’s magic possible,” said Glimmerglass Executive Director Andrea Lyons.

Currently a primary care provider at the Hamilton College Johnson Center for Health and Wellness, Dr. Bailey holds a bachelor’s degree in evolutionary biology of the human species, a master’s degree in nursing, a master’s degree in oncology, and a clinical doctorate in nursing practice as a Family Nurse Practitioner, all from Columbia University. He is also a performing arts professional with more than 30 years of experience working as a dancer, choreographer, and director.

“This new program is groundbreaking. We are introducing health and wellness benefits to Glimmerglass employees that surpass many institutional wellness programs available at Fortune 500 companies,” said Dr. Bailey. “Partnering with Glimmerglass to provide this program has been about giving back to my local community by supporting an organization that brings so much beauty and joy to our region. It is also about giving back to the performing arts community where I began my professional life. I hope we can make the world a little better for the people in both communities.”

The Glimmerglass Festival Medical and Wellness Program launches this month with the first seminar in its educational series, a class about navigating state health insurance marketplaces while working within the gig economy.

For more information about the Glimmerglass Festival, visit www.glimmerglass.org or e-mail info@glimmerglass.org. For more information about Glimmerglass Medical & Wellness LLC, visit https://www.gmwcare.com/.