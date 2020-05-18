GMU Names Val, Sal, 5 Top Students In All

GILBERTSVILLE – Valedictorian Sadra Smith and Salutatorian Sawyer Hinman lead the top five seniors lauded for academic excellence in the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Class of 2020.

The daughter of Claudette Newman and Larry Smith, Sadra has participated in Student Council, Mock Trial, Varsity Soccer and the National Honor Society at GMU, holding leadership positions such as Soccer Team Captain and NHS Vice President. She plans to study Agriculture in the fall at a college to be determined.

The son of Mark Hinman and Lavonne Warner of Mount Upton, Sawyer has been involved with Spanish Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Band, Jazz Band, and Chorus. He plans to study Computer Engineering at Binghamton University and hopes to become a computer engineer. We have no doubt that Sawyer will be very successful in his future endeavors.

Seniors Vanessa Nelson, Ethan Charron and Ethan Newman round out GMU’s top five seniors. All will be formally recognized at a later date for their academic excellence during the 2019-20 school year.