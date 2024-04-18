(Photo provided)

Gone, But Not Forgotten

LINDA REEVES

(Photo provided)

LAURENS—The Linda Reeves Memorial Zumbathon on January 20, organized by two local Zumba instructors, Holly Deleski and Tracy Bender, raised $2,500.00 for the American Cancer Society. Deleski and Reeves became certified as Zumba instructors in July 2013 and taught Zumba in Laurens for 10 years. Many of the participants in this photo have been exercising together for years and knew Reeves very well. When she died of cancer on August 17, 2023, many attended her wake and funeral. For the past five or so years, Deleski, Reeves and Bender co-led the Zumba class that still meets three times a week at Laurens Central School. This team has raised money for the American Cancer Society in the past. They hosted a Zumbathon in 2022 in conjunction with the Laurens Central School’s Coaches and Cancer fundraiser. Pictured above are, front row: Natalie Hooper, Marjorie Bailey, the three sons of Christina Lopez, Monica Calzolari, Jenny Morell, Angela Deleski, Amy Van Cott, and Riley Van Cott; and, back row: Christina Lopez, Jaden Scorzafava, Bridget Bender, Tracy Bender, Mary Crouthamel, Wendy Decker, Regina Baker, Melissia Koren, Susan Thurgood, Treena Halstead, Holly Deleski, Sherry Hotaling, and Christine Watson. Not pictured: Erica Cruz Hernandez, a guest Zumba instructor, and her three children.