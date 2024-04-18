Letter from Christine Nealon

In Response to Shaughnessy

I am writing in response to your letter of April 8, 2024 [“Open Letter to RSS ED DeVita”]. Members of the RSS senior leadership team, including myself and CEO William DeVita, met to discuss the contents of your communication. As the organization’s point person on the 27 Market Street project, it is appropriate that I respond accordingly. As active leaders, service providers and business investors in the Oneonta community since 1987, we continue to be interested in engaging residents, business owners, community leaders and others who, like RSS, have Oneonta’s collective interests at heart.

We take great pride in the work we do, and the impact we have in the communities we serve. Oneonta is no exception. We are privileged to provide vital support that assists individuals and families—our friends and neighbors—in living fulfilling lives while also building a stronger community.

Our collective vision for 27 Market Street is inspired by those ideals, and we’re encouraged that much of the public discourse has been productive. In convening dozens of one-on-one and group meetings, making multiple presentations to the Common Council, and participating in various public forums, we have listened to ideas, shared information, answered questions and concerns, and worked collaboratively with all who have an interest in the project. We have had many great conversations and look forward to many more in the months to come.

Throughout this process, we have been dedicated to providing transparent communication, on our website and elsewhere, based on factual and accurate information. We remain committed to sharing pertinent material that is grounded in facts, including helping prepare responses to more than 140 questions about the project. At the same time, we will always refrain from spreading information that is false or misleading, perpetuates rumors or innuendo, or worst of all, marginalizes, attacks and denigrates members of our community.

Above all, we respect the views of all who participate in this process. We invite you to join us in an open and honest dialogue, based on facts, that promotes the best interests of all members of our community.

Christine Nealon

Director of Strategic Partnerships

Rehabilitation Support Services