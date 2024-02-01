Nine local children with chronic or severe health conditions were selected as this year’s recipients of Polar Bear Jump proceeds. (Photo provided)

Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump and Auction Slated This Month

By WRILEY NELSON

MILFORD

The Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump, a beloved local winter tradition and charity event, will return for its 26th year on Saturday, February 17. Each year, hundreds of participants head out on the ice to brave the freezing water and raise money for local children, adults, and organizations. Polar Bear Jump organizers also host an auction, raffle and awards banquet as part of their charitable efforts.

Longtime area residents Brenda and Jamie Waters organized the first Goodyear Lake jump with a handful of participants in 1996 after enjoying a charity plunge in Alexandria Bay. They still run it with the help of many local volunteers. The program expanded from there into a major annual event that draws flocks of enthusiastic jumpers from across Central New York and beyond. Although the 2020, 2021 and 2022 jumps were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors, the tradition came back with a vengeance in 2023. As two Iron String Press staff members who participated in that jump can attest, the call of ice-cold water, community and a good cause is one that many seem unable to resist. Entire families and friend groups fundraise and jump as teams. The crowd of participants, volunteers, and spectators who mill around on the ice and cheer for each jumper bring a carnival atmosphere to the event.

Each participant raises at least $100.00 in sponsorships from friends and acquaintances, but few of them stop there. Nine local children with chronic or severe health conditions were selected as this year’s recipients: Callie Shaw, Taylor Piucci, Rowan DeCocker, Windsor Tietjen, Madison Monton, Max Pascarella, Scarlett Vandermark, Jax Baldwin and Harlee Booker. Visit pbjump.com/recipient-stories/ to read their stories.

“We don’t actively look for recipients, but we always find them, and we never get overwhelmed with too many,” Jamie Waters said. “Participants and volunteers, as well as former recipients or friends of theirs will put us in touch with local people in need.”

“We’re closing in on $2 million raised in total over the last 25 years,” Waters continued. “If we don’t hit that mark this year, it will be next year. We’re able to give 100 percent of donations to the recipients, which is not something a lot of charities can do. We have no overhead and no board, since we’re 100 percent volunteer-run, and our auction and raffle cover the costs of insurance, T-shirts, and equipment.”

The auction will be held at Milford Central School at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 4. It features a wide variety of items donated by many local residents and businesses, as well as a concession stand. Drawing will take place from 2:30-3:30 p.m. There is a $3.00 entry fee for attendees 13 or older.

“We accept donations for the auction up to the very last minute,” Waters said. “There is also a raffle at the awards banquet, so we can use later donations for that. Gift certificates, food, anything you can think of. Truly, anything helps. The community here is amazing. We don’t get told ‘no’ very often when we ask for support.”

For more information on the auction and raffle, or to donate an item, call Brenda at (607) 286-7101. Raffle tickets are $5.00 or six for $20.00. They can be purchased at the event or at Munson True Value (5662 State Route 7) or Information Systems Division (98 Chestnut Street), both in Oneonta. Additionally, Oneonta Redemption Center (6730 State Route 23) will accept bottle and can donations until the day of the jump.

“The jump has taken on a life of its own,” Waters said. “A lot of participants come back year after year. It’s like a family. People enjoy participating and hanging out with the other jumpers. There is a 60-person team from Stamford that always raises a ton of money, and they also help us find donors and recipients down in Delaware County. It’s ultimately about the people who are part of this family.”

Both Brenda and Jamie emphasized the awards banquet as the most rewarding part of the experience.

“It’s great to participate in the jump, but to get the full experience you really have to come to the banquet,” Brenda said. “It is really something truly special to see how much we as a group are able to give to the recipients. Many of our return jumpers tell us how moving it is to make a difference.”

Call (607) 286-7101 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. for sign-up information. Registration begins at 9 a.m. on the February 17 at the Portlandville Methodist Church, 2878 State Route 28. Jumpers are strongly advised to register by 11:30 a.m. All participants must raise at least $100.00; those who raise $500.00 or more are eligible for a free sweatshirt. Each jumper must also sign a waiver, or have a minor waiver signed by a parent or guardian for participants ages 12-17.

The jump itself begins at 12:30 p.m. Participants are reminded to bring dry towels and a change of clothing. The awards banquet will be held at the Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut Street, at 6:30 p.m. Monetary donations can be made by check, made out to Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump and mailed to PO Box 289, Milford, NY 13807, or by Venmo @goodyearlakepolarbearjump.

For additional information, to volunteer as a jumper or assistant, or to make a donation, call Brenda Waters, visit www.pbjump.com, or check the Facebook page.