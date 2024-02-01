News Briefs Part Two: February 1, 2024

Polar Bear Jump Charity Auction Set for Sunday

MILFORD—The 2024 Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump charitable auction will be held at Milford Central School at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 4. Featuring a wide variety of items donated by local people and businesses, the auction covers the operating costs of the Polar Bear Jump and raises money for area adults and children with severe or chronic illnesses. Over the past 25 years, the Polar Bear Jump and its associated auctions and raffles have raised nearly $2 million, 100 percent of which goes to recipients. Raffle drawing will run from 2:30-3:30 p.m. There is a $3.00 entry fee for attendees ages 13 or older.

Organizers Brenda and Jamie Waters say that they can accept donations for the auction up to the last minute. There will be another raffle at the awards banquet after the jump itself, so late donations can still be used. Call (607) 286-7101 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. with questions or to make a donation.

Midwinter Talking Opera on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD—The Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival will host Glimmerglass Festival Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley on Tuesday, February 6 during a midwinter “Talking Opera” presentation via Zoom, beginning at 7 p.m. Ainsley will preview the 2024 season, which includes performances of “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Pagliacci,” “La Calisto” and “Elizabeth Cree.” He will also answer questions about this year’s youth opera, “Rumpelstiltskin and the Unlovable Children,” by Ibsen and Raker, and provide additional insight about the artists and productions to be featured at Glimmerglass Festival this season. The Zoom link is available at http://www.glimmerglassguild.org.