Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday afternoon that she’s extending the “mask or vaccine” policy for indoor public spaces through February 10, 2022.

The mask mandate remains in place for schools, as well.

It had been set to expire February 1 and this week was the subject of back-and-forth court rulings on its constitutionality. The most recent court decision upholds the mandate.

The governor said Friday that she would evaluate the mandate every two weeks.