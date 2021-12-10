Governor issues statewide indoor mask mandate beginning Monday

Governor Kathy Hochul this morning announced masks will be required to be worn in all public places throughout the whole of New York State beginning Monday, December 13 and effective through January 15, 2022.

Businesses or venues that implement the mask requirement must ensure all patrons two years and older wear a mask at all times while indoors. Those businesses and venues that implement a vaccine requirement for patrons and staff will not be subject to the order.

A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation. The state has tasked local health departments with enforcing the new requirement.

State Commissioner of Health Mary Bassett issued the order after the state’s weekly seven-day case rate and hospitalizations increased and as the holiday season shifts into full gear. Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 percent and hospitalizations by nearly 30 percent.

The new business and venue requirements extend to patrons and staff.

The state will re-evaluate the order after January 15, 2022.

“As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and protect the health of our economy,” the Governor said. “The temporary measures I am taking today will accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.”

Businesses and venues implementing a proof-of-vaccination requirement can accept Excelsior Pass, Excelsior Pass Plus, SMART Health Cards issued outside of New York State, or a CDC Vaccination Card.