Governor: ‘Sweeping Reforms’ Clear Way For Absentee Voting

3 Ways Make It Easier To Get,

Submit Trump-vs-Biden Ballots

ALBANY – In what he termed “sweeping reform,” Governor Cuomo today signed a law that will make it easier for New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot in this fall’s Presidential election.

According to the Otsego County Board of Elections, the package:

Expands the definition of “Temporary Illness” on absentee ballot applications to include avoiding contracting an illness or disease (including COVID-19).

Starting today, voters without an application form may request a ballot by letter, fax or email and an application will be included with their ballot.

The last day to postmark an absentee ballot is now election day, Nov. 3.

These reforms will expire at the end of the year, according to Mike Henrici, Democratic county elections commissioner.

Applications for absentee ballots are available on the county Board of Elections page at www.otsegocounty.com or by contacting the board of elections at 607-547-4247 or boe@otsegocounty.com.

The last day to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 9. The last day to postmark an absentee ballot application is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2.

Early voting will begin Saturday, Oct. 24, and will continue to Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Meadows Office Complex. Click here for the hours.

Election Day (Nov. 3), polls will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. across the county.

A statement from the Governor’s Office said the measure is intended to blunt “an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service,” while increasing options for people fearful of COVID-19.