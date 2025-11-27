GOP Retains Otsego County Board Majority by Two Votes in Monday’s Hand Recount

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

OTSEGO COUNTY

After a hand recount by the Otsego County Board of Elections on Monday, November 24 in the razor-thin 2nd District race for the Otsego County Board of Representatives, incumbent Republican James Powers won re-election by just two votes. He defeated Democratic challenger Jason Cianciotto to fill the seat representing Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield.

Board seats will be split seven to seven. Accounting for the county’s weighted voting system, where some representatives hold more voting power than others according to district population, Republicans will maintain a slim 55–45 vote majority. To pass legislation without Democratic votes, Republicans on the board will need to be unanimous.

Democrats handily picked up three seats earlier this month, putting them in striking distance of a majority. Initial returns for the 2nd District showed Powers ahead by nine votes, a gap closed down to two by latest counts last week. Upon Monday’s hand recount, votes stayed the same: 458 votes for Powers to 456 for Cianciotto.

Eleven people who voted in the district either undervoted (did not pick a candidate), overvoted (picked more than one candidate), or wrote in a name.

Powers is a longtime local Republican leader and previously served as chair of the county board.