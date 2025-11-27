Advertisement. Advertise with us

GOP Retains Otsego County Board Majority by Two Votes in Monday’s Hand Recount

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
OTSEGO COUNTY

After a hand recount by the Otsego County Board of Elections on Monday, November 24 in the razor-thin 2nd District race for the Otsego County Board of Representatives, incumbent Republican James Powers won re-election by just two votes. He defeated Democratic challenger Jason Cianciotto to fill the seat representing Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield.

Board seats will be split seven to seven. Accounting for the county’s weighted voting system, where some representatives hold more voting power than others according to district population, Republicans will maintain a slim 55–45 vote majority. To pass legislation without Democratic votes, Republicans on the board will need to be unanimous.

Democrats handily picked up three seats earlier this month, putting them in striking distance of a majority. Initial returns for the 2nd District showed Powers ahead by nine votes, a gap closed down to two by latest counts last week. Upon Monday’s hand recount, votes stayed the same: 458 votes for Powers to 456 for Cianciotto.

Eleven people who voted in the district either undervoted (did not pick a candidate), overvoted (picked more than one candidate), or wrote in a name.

Powers is a longtime local Republican leader and previously served as chair of the county board.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Sheriff’s Office Signs ICE 287(g) Agreement

The Sheriff’s Office has signed up for the “Warrant Service Officer Program,” one of three 287(g) models. Under the program, “ICE trains, certifies and authorizes” officers “to serve and execute administrative warrants on aliens currently in [the] agency’s custody,” according to the ICE website.…
November 27, 2025

Food Drive Helps ‘Fill the Gap’

Virginia Kennedy, group leader of CooperstownOneonta Indivisible, explained, “Food banks, as you know, have been under pressure because of all kinds of things, not just the SNAP funding, which is why we’ve been paying attention...…
November 27, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE