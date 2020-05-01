CUOMO SHUTS SCHOOLS FOR REST OF YEAR

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced all K-12 schools and college facilities statewide will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and will continue to provide distance learning during that time.

The schools will also be required to continue meal programs and child care services for essential workers. The state will make a decision about summer school programming by the end of May.

He also directed all schools and colleges to create re-opening plans that re-imagine school facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. These plans should consider how schools can monitor the spread of COVID-19; how to reinforce student safety; when and how to resume extracurricular activities; protocols for special student populations; steps to ensure student mental health; alternative academic calendars; among other considerations. All plans will be reviewed and approved by the state.

The governor also announced: