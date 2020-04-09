GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING, THURSDAY, 4/9 Governor Issue Plea For Funeral Directors

ALBANY – At today’s briefing, Governor Cuomo said he will issue an executive order to bring in additional funeral directors to help with the high number of deaths in the New York Metropolitan Area.

He also:

• Announced “New York Loves” effort to coordinate all foundations, philanthropies, not-for-profits, charities and other entities that want to help or donate to the state

• Asked New Yorkers Who Have Recovered from Virus to Donate Blood

• Confirmed 10,621 additional coronavirus cases in New York State – bringing statewide total to 159,937 mew cases in 55 counties