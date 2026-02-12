Graduate Program Launches New Public Lecture Series

By MEGAN HOSIE

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown Graduate Program is thrilled to announce a new public lecture series: “The Cooperstown Community Classroom.” On select Thursday evenings from February 5 to April 16, local experts will lecture on topics they’re passionate about. All lectures will be held on CGP’s campus, 5838 NY-80 just north of the Village of Cooperstown, and take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Admission is $20.00 per person with all proceeds going to the Cooperstown Graduate Association. No previous knowledge or experience is required to attend.

The series kicked off on February 5, when Dr. Cindy Falk gave the first half of a two-part lecture, “Post-War Refugees in Rural New York.” In this first installation, Dr. Falk explored the history and impact of the Displaced Persons Act of 1948, as well as how the post-war refugee experience shaped immigration policy in the United States. Falk’s second lecture, to be held on February 12, will focus on the European refugees who came to rural upstate New York and the local farmers who sponsored their resettlement.

Since its founding in 1964, community-centric programming has been integral to the Cooperstown Graduate Program’s history and mission. Considering this tradition, Dr. Gretchen Sorin, director and distinguished professor at CGP, hopes the Community Classroom gives participants a chance to connect with one another and learn something new.

“I hope that this will be the beginning of many lectures, and eventually courses, that we can make available to the community, particularly during the cold winter months,” Sorin said.

Many of the lecturers are local residents themselves, which means the series is not only for the community, but also powered by the community.

The scheduled lectures center on a variety of topics. From Dr. Will Walker’s “American Protest Music in the 20th and 21st Centuries” to the more science-centric “Peruvian Rainforest Conservation: A Case Study in the Manu Biosphere” led by Dr. Florian Reyda, there is a community class for everyone.

Much like Dr. Falk’s lecture, Dr. Nicole de Silva’s two-part “Women at the New York State College of Home Economics and the Making of Modern Food Aid” and Dr. Mette Harder’s “Revolutionary Exiles: French and Haitian Emigration to the US, 1789-1818” will enmesh local and global history in highly relevant and interesting ways.

Some lectures will even have interactive components. For example, during Dr. Sorin’s “Drinking Culture in the 18th Century,” participants will sample alcohols with ties to early American history. Those who attend Dr. Sean Robinson’s “Wonderful World of Moss” can also expect a hands-on experience, as SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station will provide microscopes needed for a closer look at different specimens.

For the past 61 years, the Cooperstown Graduate Program has trained generations of students who strive to make museums more ethical, equitable and engaging. To inspire a life-long love of learning, build a stronger community, and make the science and history fields more accessible to all, CGP now looks forward to opening its doors to the greater public.

To see the full schedule, and to register for one or more classes, visit https://cgpmuseumstudies.org/merchandise/the-cooperstown-community-classroom.

Megan Hosie is a student of museum studies in the Cooperstown Graduate Program.