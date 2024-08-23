SARAH HUTCHISON MARGARET (TONI) NEMAZI

Grange To Host Free Potluck, Concert

PIERSTOWN— On Saturday, August 24, Pierstown Grange will host a free potluck dinner and concert. The potluck starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Sarah Hutchison and Margaret (Toni) Nemazi, of New York City and Cold Springs Harbor, respectively, will be performing, accompanied by Kerri Hogle of Milford.

Hutchison currently appears with the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players in their national tours and in New York City. She has also had the honor of performing at Wolf Trap National Park, Dayton Opera, New York City Center and Symphony Space. Roles in “Candide,” “Yeoman of the Guard,” “Two Widows” and “Camelot” are among those to her credit.

Nemazi is a freshman at Pace University Sands College of Performing Arts in New York City. She played Maria in “The Sound of Music,” Rose in “Gypsy” and is a past recipient of the Otto Kahn Award.

Hutchison and Nemazi are related to Diane and Richard Richardson of Cooperstown and Winter Park, Florida. Hutchison’s parents, Jim and Nancy Hutchison of Port Chester, Pennsylvania, plan to attend, as does Nemazi’s parent, Anna.

The Pierstown Grange is located at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. This event is free and open to the community.