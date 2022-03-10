Green Cow relocates to Hartwick

The Green Cow Butcher Shop may have moved out of its shop on Railroad Avenue in Cooperstown, but they are still all-local and still in the community!

Renamed Little Lakes Ranch (after where the meat is raised), customers will find the store located at Trinity Meat, a sister company and custom slaughterhouse in Hartwick.

“We enjoyed having our retail operation in Cooperstown,” Andy Pomeroy, General Manager of Trinity Meats said. “By moving to Hartwick, we’ve reduced our overhead costs so we can offer a more competitive product.”

“We’ll have all of the same products The Green Cow had, but more,” Mr. Pomeroy said. “We are more streamlined and in control with this new operation. We’ve been able to expand our product line in our smokehouse, which is on premise, and that will include bacon, sausage and snack sticks.”

Another convenience for the community will be the delivery service they offer. “We’ll be delivering in Cooperstown and Oneonta on a weekly basis; order online and we deliver it right to your door. It’s never been more convenient.”

“Because we are self-sufficient and do everything on-premise, we can hold our prices down. The largest processors control the price of beef right now; we can set our own pricing structure,” Mr. Pomeroy said.

“At Trinity Meats, we also butcher private party animals; about 90 percent of our time is on private party. That’s nice to be able to offer that service to our community as well,” he said.

“We are 100% grass fed and finished,” Mr. Pomeroy said. “That keeps our calves on the mother’s milk for eight to nine months. Grain-fed cattle are with their mothers for two to three months. By leaving them on their mother’s milk as we do, that marbles the meat, puts more fat into, it so it enhances the flavor”.

“Our main objective here is to sell the beef that comes locally from Little Lakes Ranch, process it and get it to the consumer as fast and fresh as we can. It’s important we stay connected to our customers as much as possible,” Mr. Pomeroy said.