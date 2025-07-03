Green Takes Over as Kenyon Retires from Fenimore Properties

KERRI GREEN

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum and Fenimore Farm and Country Village have announced the appointment of Kerri Green as the new director of marketing and communications. Green joined the team on April 30 and, with her arrival, brings more than two decades of experience in non-profit leadership, strategic communications, and economic development to the organization, with a deep understanding of how storytelling, branding, and audience engagement can amplify cultural missions.

According to a press release, Green most recently served as the senior economic and community development specialist for the Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development/FLX Gateway in Watkins Glen. In this role, she led the organization’s marketing and communications strategies, including a rebranding campaign, and implemented communication strategies to attract businesses and investors. Additionally, Green assisted entrepreneurs with their business plans and financials needs, wrote grants, managed two loan programs, led the façade improvement grant program, and served as project manager in the development and implementation of a new coworking space.

“Kerri is a perfect fit for our leadership team, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our museums as they continue to strive to reach new audiences while serving the regional community,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Paul D’Ambrosio.

Green’s background in-cludes non-profit leadership, membership engagement, development work, nontraditional approaches to revenue, grassroots marketing campaigns, community engagement, and advocacy on behalf of the business community at the local, regional, and state levels to support regional growth. Her portfolio includes work in tourism promotion, economic development, and strategic planning—consistently centering on the use of data, innovation, and measurable outcomes.

“I’m honored to join the exceptional team at Fenimore and contribute to telling the powerful stories housed within these historic institutions,” said Green. “Through strategic storytelling, grassroots engagement, and creative digital outreach, I look forward to expanding our reach and building stronger connections with communities across the region and beyond.”

In her new role, Green will oversee all facets of marketing, public relations, internal and external communications, digital content, audience development and marketing strategies. She replaces Todd Kenyon, who retired on May 2 after 18 years with Fenimore Art Museum and Fenimore Farm and Country Village.

For more information on upcoming exhibitions and programs, visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org and www.fenimorefarm.org