Gregory: Changes, New Laws Bad for Farmers

Letter from Joseph Gregory

As a life-long farmer, I have seen many changes. When Chobani started up, Senator Schumer told farmers to make more milk. In short time, surplus milk meant less money paid to farmers.

Some of our county reps were more interested in using county money for a pot fest and to get money for a local official’s 501c3 than using county money to replace our sagging cattle pass that our large cows could not fit through.

While Trump was trying to help farmers with COVID and China trade war money, county reps sat on the Soil and Water board and did nothing for farmers with highly erodible land that could not comply with a conservation plan.

We now have beef steers as part of our income, yet the New Lisbon Town Board has on their website encouraging people to eat less meat or no meat at all.

A New Lisbon town proposal could fine a landowner up to $500.00 a week if their neighbor doesn’t like the looks of your place. We have no problem suing the town if this law is used against us.

There is enough hatred in this world without the New Lisbon board adding more to it.

Joseph Gregory

Mount Vision