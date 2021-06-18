Gretchen Morrison, 42 Teacher, lifelong Cooperstown resident

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Gretchen Morrison, a teacher and lifelong resident of the Cooperstown area, died unexpectedly June 11, 2021, at the age of 42.

Gretchen is survived by her loving mother and stepdad, Sandra and William Stockdale, her siblings and their spouses, Gregory and Lisa Marie Morrison, Glenda and Matt Vatovec, and Glenn and Michelle Morrison. Gretchen is also survived by her beautiful children, whom she loved very dearly, Konrad, Violet, and Otto. She was predeceased by her father, Walter Glen Morrison.

Gretchen was born in Cooperstown to Walter and Sandra Morrison. She graduated from Cooperstown Central School with her path clear and set to become a teacher. She completed her undergrad studies at SUNY Oneonta and went on for her Master’s degree at The University of New England. She was a teacher for many years, first at Cooperstown Central School, then at Proctor High School. She loved her craft and her students. She worked tirelessly to give the young lives she touched the opportunity for more in their future.

Gretchen will be remembered for her unwavering love of her children, her incredible laugh, and her devotion to helping others. Her worldly pain is gone and she is in peace. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones and friends.

Services will be officiated by Pastor Phillip Sell. Family and friends (by invitation) will remember and celebrate the best of Gretchen’s life. She will be laid to eternal rest at Fly Creek Valley Cemetery in Fly Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amy Kukenburger, in the memo line, please note Gretchen Miller Memorial Fund. Donations will go to a student of outstanding character pursuing a college degree. Donations can be mailed to 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.