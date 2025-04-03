Letter from Sherwood Guernsey

Middle Class Is Being Weakened

Medicaid is slashed by $800 billion, and Medicare and Social Security are threatened. Medicaid funds nursing home care and funding for more affordable health insurance coverage, when not covered by your employer.

These programs from our government, created decades and decades ago, were promises that we have made to each other about the kind of country and society we want to live in. The fact that Elon Musk and the Trump administration are cutting/threatening them—and making it more difficult for seniors to benefit from them—shows you what kind of country and society billionaires want to live in.

This administration is weakening America, and its most important middle class, not making America great.

I don’t know about you, but I do not want to live in that kind of country or society, benefitting the billionaires and large corporations, not working middle-class Americans.

Sherwood Guernsey

Schoharie, NY Native

Williamstown, MA