Letter from Sherwood Guernsey

Whose Side Is Trump On?

Trump imposes 25 percent new tariffs on our nearest neighbors and allies, Canada and Mexico. Really?? Canada has helped us fight fires, fight wars, and died with us, worked with us on immigration…and Trump punishes them, and US!

The result: higher prices on practically everything you buy (because he also applied tariffs on China, where practically everything comes from).

And then, guess what: He starts a trade war. Naturally, as sovereign nations, Canada and Mexico fight back: Canada and Mexico put their own tariffs on our goods and prohibit sales of certain items to us, which will push prices higher.

What is he thinking? Why make us suffer?

Remember Trump promised to lower prices, not raise them!

Who doesn’t suffer: his billionaire buddies.

One more for billionaires; zero for you and me.

Sherwood Guernsey
Schoharie NY native
Williamstown, MA

