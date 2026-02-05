Letter from Jessica Smith

Our Unhoused Need Help

Since Monday, January 26, 2026, the church at 66 Chestnut Street has been a refuge from the frigid temperatures for several homeless individuals in the City of Oneonta. Anthony J. Eardley, local resident and American Ninja Warrior participant, has taken the initiative to ask for help from the church officials, right after this past weekend’s winter storm, to open its doors to provide warmth, food, and comfort from the cold. The numbers of the needy continue to grow, over 25 individuals, at least!

There have been several attempts to involve the city and state departments responsible for housing, aiding, and supporting the homeless population, but to no avail. There have been voicemails left, with no return calls. Many have gone on record, even on local news, indicating there were never any “emergency housing plans for the homeless.” Stating the “homeless are very resourceful” and basically, in no real need of additional assistance or shelters in these areas.

Having volunteered supplies and time at this location has proven the opposite. As temperatures dip into the negatives, more and more are finding a safe haven at this local church, that warming station workers are claiming to be “closed.” The homeless individuals are being kicked out into the streets, yet again, due to overpopulation at those sites. This is the sad reality for so many people, here, the rest of New York, and beyond.

Yet, the church remains open, the volunteers are taking shifts 24/7, and trying to get the word out. The appreciation and gratefulness the needy are feeling with such gifts of kindness are warming, not only their bodies, but their hearts. To be treated with kindness, love, respect and dignity is the bare minimum of human decency, which every human being deserves.

Jessica Smith

Richfield Springs