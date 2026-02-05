Warming Station Weekend Hours Have Been Extended

OTSEGO COUNTY—Weekend hours for the warming station at 291 Chestnut Street in Oneonta will be extended both this weekend and next, according to an announcement issued today, Thursday, February 5, by the Otsego County Board of Representatives.

In anticipation of extreme cold weather that may endanger the county’s unhoused population, the warming station, run by Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties, is extending weekend hours from 5:30 p.m. this Friday, February 6 to 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 10. The station will remain open the entire weekend.

Hours for the following weekend are extended as well, from 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 13 to 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 17, with the warming station again open the entire weekend.

According to officials, “Code Blue” is the name of the county-administered program that helps individuals or families experiencing homelessness. Otsego County provides shelter for individuals who are unhoused on Code Blue-qualifying nights, when the temperature or wind chill falls below 32 degrees.

If individuals are looking for overnight accommodations and the warming station is over capacity, they will be given a motel room paid for with Code Blue funding, officials said.

During the day, unhoused individuals can also seek shelter at the county buildings located at 197 Main Street, Cooperstown, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown, and 242 Main Street, Oneonta.

In addition to the warming station and county building daytime “warm rooms,” Otsego County has arranged for and continues to have available motel rooms for any individuals experiencing homelessness, officials reiterated.

Those aware of an unhoused person who needs shelter this weekend can contact the Otsego County Department of Social Services at (607) 547-1700 during normal business hours or, after hours, call (607) 547-1697.

The National Call Center for Homeless Veterans can also be reached 24/7 at 1-877-424-3838 to assist unhoused veterans or any veteran at risk of homelessness or in need of shelter.