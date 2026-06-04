Guest Editorial by Cristina Johnson

Recognizing Our Responsibility for Toxic Exposure in Veterans

Every May, National Military Appreciation Month shines a light on millions of individuals and families who have shaped the nation through military service. In Otsego County, New York—as in many communities with long-standing ties to the armed forces—this period is often marked by public acknowledgments and local events. However, while recognition is necessary, the significance of the month should transcend mere ceremonies; it calls for a deeper understanding of what service entails, even after it has ended. And for more than 3,000 veterans in the region, it points to a concerning truth: health issues linked to toxic exposures, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), asbestos, and volatile organic compounds. In this context, National Military Appreciation Month serves as a vital opportunity to advance policy innovations such as the Veterans Exposed to Toxic (VET) PFAS Act to ensure a system that is equipped to address the urgent tolls faced by those who served the country.

Exposure to environmental and occupational hazards has long been a persistent issue for military personnel in Otsego County and throughout the nation. Even more alarming is that the health consequences stemming from toxic exposure can stay dormant for years or even decades before symptoms arise. This reality is documented in a myriad of life-altering cases, most notably those linked to asbestos, which became indispensable during World War II, when rapid military expansion—including at Griffiss Air Force Base, declared a superfund site by the EPA—increased reliance on affordable materials that could withstand extreme heat and various operational conditions. However, using asbestos came with a high price for service members who developed chronic illnesses, which have tragically caused the demise of almost 70 residents in Otsego County from 1999 to 2017.

Equally concerning, PFAS, a broad class of nearly 15,000 human-made compounds, were adopted for their resistance to heat and water. With these properties, PFAS were embedded in military equipment, especially in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a Class-B firefighting foam highly effective in combating fuel fires. However, as the Department of Defense extensively used this tool, substantial levels of PFAS were released—contributing to contamination that affected more than 100 installations in New York, among which was Fort Drum. Scientific research has increasingly linked PFAS exposure to a host of serious health outcomes, particularly cancers, liver damage, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, neurological dysfunction, immunosuppression, preeclampsia, elevated cholesterol levels, and developmental delays in children.

Although research strengthens the connection between PFAS exposure and severe long-term conditions, many veterans in Otsego County and beyond still face significant obstacles when seeking healthcare access, disability compensation, and other forms of institutional support needed to cope with these illnesses. The disparity becomes even more apparent when compared with toxic exposure cases already addressed under the Honoring Our PACT Act, which expanded presumptive recognition for more than 20 ailments associated with burn pits, Agent Orange and several other service-related hazards. Veterans affected by PFAS exposure, however, are excluded from this framework—compelling them to still individually prove the direct causation of their conditions, despite the military’s extensive historical use of PFAS-containing materials for decades.

Against this backdrop, the VET PFAS Act has emerged as a significant legislative proposal yet to be enacted into law, and aimed at addressing these enduring gaps. Essentially, the act seeks to expand access to healthcare and related benefits for eligible veterans and families by establishing presumptive service connections for certain PFAS-related illnesses. In doing so, the federal government can thereby reduce the evidentiary burden placed on victims who would otherwise be expected to reconstruct exposure histories that may date back decades. At the same time, the legislation reflects a broader issue surrounding cumulative toxic exposure within military service, ensuring that veterans in Otsego County and across the country are not left navigating the burdens of toxic exposure without adequate support or recognition.

Cristina Johnson serves as a veteran advocate at the Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit that raises awareness of veterans’ exposure to toxic substances.