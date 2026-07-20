The Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce has worked hard to bring the U.S. Army band from Fort Drum to Otsego County for the Wednesday, July 22 performance in Spring Park. (Photo provided)

Fort Drum Band To Perform in Spring Park Wednesday

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—In celebration of the 165th anniversary of Richfield Springs and America’s 250th anniversary, the Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce welcomes the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division Band from Fort Drum on Wednesday, July 22.

The performance kicks off at 7 p.m. on the historic village green in Spring Park, corner of State Highway 20 and Church Street. The military band’s repertoire ranges from patriotic marches to historic division ballads to country, rock and jazz arrangements. Organizers invite community members to “bring your family, friends and lawn chairs.”

The mission of Army bands is to “promote the Army and our national interests, enable commanders to shape the environment to accomplish their mission, and set the conditions that lead to trust and confidence in America’s Army and its readiness to conduct operations in peacetime, conflict, and war.”

According to the 10th Mountain Division Band’s website, they do this by engaging local, regional, national, and international audiences through world-class musical performances; rendering honors and providing musical support to military ceremonies; and providing live music to soldiers in deployed and austere environments, and to families and veterans on the home front.

In its vision statement, through music, the 10th Mountain Division Band “will represent and champion, to the widest degree, the 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, and the U.S. Army throughout the North Country and surrounding regions with impeccable military bearing, professionalism, and high-quality musical products. We will use music to build community, steward tradition, bolster troop morale, and honor the fallen in accordance with the senior mission commander’s strategic communication objectives, as well as all published guidelines, policies, and regulations.”

Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Treasurer and Concerts Chair Judie Stone told AllOtsego, “It is such an honor to have been selected by them to come and perform in our historic bandstand. We had to fill out a three-page application explaining why we felt we wanted them to come and play, and had to wait eight weeks for them to make their decision.

“It’s very exciting for us to have been selected. We are hoping for everyone in the surrounding area to come and celebrate America250 with us and listen to this fabulous military band,” Stone said.

Organizers encourage folks to “come enjoy an evening of patriotic music, celebrate our community and show your appreciation for the talented musicians serving our country.”

The performance by the 10th Mountain Division Band is the fifth in the Richfield Springs 2026 Concerts in Spring Park series. Other upcoming performances include The Nelson Brothers on July 29, Gary Johnson on August 5, Double Chase—Matt and Thelma on August 12, The Realtime Dixieland Band on August 19 and New Horizons Chorus and Barbershop Chorus and Barbershop Quartets on August 26. For more information, call (315) 858-0964.