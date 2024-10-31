Guest Editorial by Tom Pullyblank

Win or Lose, Are We Ready To Reconcile?

In these deeply polarized times, choosing how to respond to the results of the election can have just as significant an impact as choosing who to vote for on Election Day.

If your candidate wins…

Will you accept the reality that tens of millions of your fellow Americans disagree with your choice?

Will you understand that a good portion of the losing side feels that the victor is a threat to their personal, familial and civic well-being?

Will you show grace in victory? Will you refrain from gloating or rubbing it in?

Will you make space in society for the losing side?

If your candidate loses…

Will you be prepared for the anguish that the defeat might cause? Will you process your emotions in a healthy way?

Will you affirm the results of the election and recognize the victor as your legitimate leader?

Will you be open to accepting the winning side’s hopes and dreams as valid?

Will you maintain relationships with family members and friends who support the winning side?

Our nation is frayed at the seams. Whoever wins, millions of Americans will be ecstatic, while millions of others will be disappointed, angry, grieving.

Whether the fabric of American society is ripped apart or patched up depends upon how both winners and losers respond to the election’s results.

To preserve our nation, one of the most important actions we can take before the election is to make ourselves ready and willing to reconcile after it.

Tom Pullyblank, a mediator, has led classes on reducing political polarization with several local organizations.