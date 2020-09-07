Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Gusts Fell Tree, Blocking Rt. 28 Gusts Fell Tree, Blocking Rt. 28 09/07/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Gusts Fell Tree, Blocking Rt. 28 Fly Creek Fire Chief Chris Vuolo stands sentinel at a tree limb that, buffeted by this morning’s high winds, is blocking Route 28 just south of Fly Creek at this hour. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Goose Street; southbound is being detoured at the blinking light. (JIm KevliN/AllOTSEGO.com)