Gusts Fell Tree, Blocking Rt. 28

By: Jim Kevlin  09/07/2020
Fly Creek Fire Chief Chris Vuolo stands sentinel at a tree limb that, buffeted by this morning’s high winds, is blocking Route 28 just south of Fly Creek at this hour. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Goose Street; southbound is being detoured at the blinking light. (JIm KevliN/AllOTSEGO.com)

