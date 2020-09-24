HAGE: Mary-Margaret Would Let All Be Heard

LETTER from CHUCK HAGE

To the Editor:

Do a favor to your neighbors and yourself by voting for Mary-Margaret Robbins for trustee of the Village of Cooperstown. She is a fine person, conscientious about everything she does.

As a trustee, she would serve all constituents faithfully and productively. She brings to the table a pleasant spirit of cooperation, a sound sense of priorities, and a deep desire for all voices to be heard.

You can count on her to be thoughtful and constructive in all community matters.

She has ideas to share and wants to listen carefully to what you have to say. She understands our needs and opportunities, and holds a sincere desire to serve us with distinction. She is an exceptional individual who deserves every vote we have to give.

CHUCK HAGE

Cooperstown