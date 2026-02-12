Letter by Andrew (AJ) Hamill

A Change In Political Party

When I attempted to run for mayor of the City of Oneonta, I ran as a Republican who wanted a DOGE-like program to help the city. Turns out that I was dead wrong and I admit I was wrong. Thankfully, I got my head out of someplace. As someone who believes in democracy and values, I decided to reenlist as a member of the Democratic Party, a party that adheres to my beliefs, and principles like affordable housing and healthcare, criminal justice reform, and other issues that I agree with the majority of what the Democratic Party believes. With that said, I am sticking to the Democratic Party whether as a candidate for office or as a member of the party.

Andrew (AJ) Hamill

Oneonta