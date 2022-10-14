HAMILL: Encouragement, Advocacy Matter

Letter from Andrew (A.J.) Hamill

“Be the best person you can possibly be. For example: If you want to be a ditch-digger, then be the best ditch-digger you can be.” This inspirational quote was from my grandmother.

I can honestly say, this is the sort of advice that our local educators—whether they are teachers, principals, superintendents, guidance counselors, etc.—need to start encouraging students with, as well as students encouraging their fellow students. We need more advocacy plus advocates to stick up for people who are being bullied and harassed.

In short: We need to do more.

Andrew (A.J.) Hamill

City of Oneonta