Letter from John (AJ) Hamill IV

Senator Seward an Inspiration

Senator James Seward, who greatly inspired many to get involved with politics and government or simply to get out and vote, was and still is one of the greatest political leaders in our lifetime in his Senate district.

He was a lion at the Capitol building in Albany and a fighter, as well as a diplomat for constituents in his district, finding a common ground with all people. While not on Capitol Hill in Albany, he was a dedicated family man who cared deeply about his family, and a dedicated member of his church.

To me, the hymn/song “To Be a Pilgrim” is appropriate in describing Seward not only as a family man, but also as a public servant. Another song that comes to mind is “I Vow to Thee My Country.” In my opinion, the first verse of the song defines Seward’s 33 years as our state senator:

I vow to thee, my country, all earthly things above

Entire and whole and perfect, the service of my love

The love that asks no question, the love that stands the test

That lays upon the altar, the dearest and the best

The love that never falters, the love that pays the price

The love that makes undaunted the final sacrifice.

John (AJ) Hamill IV

Oneonta