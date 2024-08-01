Editorial of August 1, 2024

So Long, Beloved Senator

Last Saturday, the 27th of July, in the morning, we here in Otsego lost one of the most notable figures in county history. Jim Seward, of Milford, died, after a long battle with cancer, leaving behind his beautiful wife, Cindy, and two children. He was born in Oneonta 72 years ago, and he was a graduate of Oneonta High School and Hartwick College; and he lived not far from there for the rest of his life.

For a good part of his life, and to the benefit of his home county, Jim Seward was our state senator. First elected in 1986, when he was 38, he served 17 terms, and retired in 2020, after 33 years in Albany. He represented all of us in Otsego, Cortland, and Schoharie counties, and some of us in Chenango, Tompkins, Cayuga, Delaware, and Ulster counties, fighting hard for what he believed to be the right ideas and opportunities for our reasonably large and unquestionably not-so-rich landed, forested and still somewhat wild portion of Upstate New York. He believed in his constituencies, he loved his work, and he performed it miraculously well, constantly working together with his fellow senators to reach reasonable, workable and forward-thinking agreements. In the end, Senator Seward accomplished a great deal for all of us, working through and around the mysterious and formidable bureaucracies of government. Jim Seward never gave up, his voice for us here in Otsego County was heard the state over, and he left an astonishing legacy that will be difficult to equal or better.

The senator always believed, even in the darkest of times. He believed in the uniqueness of Otsego County, the power and potential of its people, and the promise of its future. Ever optimistic and always cheerful, he was caring, considerate, and thoughtfully observant; his conversations always revealed both extensive knowledge and a keen sense of humor. He was a firm believer in the effectiveness of the local press as well, aware of the importance of information and clarity of facts and statements, as well as the importance of public knowledge and opinion. “The Freeman’s Journal,” in particular, was specifically honored by Senator Seward in 2008 when, in honor of the 200th anniversary of its founding, he arranged for a special Resolution from the State Legislature in acknowledgement of its status, age, accomplishments and continuing relevance to the people of Otsego County.

Jim was cut in the mold of the sort of ideal legislator envisioned by the founders of the Republic when setting out the political system—a citizen lawmaker, dedicated to one’s community and its future rather than to one’s personal advancement and political career. Despite ample opportunities, Jim never wanted to abandon his commitment to our area for political advancement. It was a vital part of him, and he of it.

Otsego County has been a grateful recipient of Jim’s tireless work and steadfast dedication to his home county; threats from outside the area have been neutralized and its natural potentials and strengths have been fostered and furthered by his efforts. Through his quiet diplomacy, dogged determination, and nimble negotiating, Jim was always able to bring people from different sides of an issue together—as much a result of his personal warmth and congeniality as a result of his extraordinary skill in finding paths to consensus. Jim’s was a welcome voice of reason, reverberating throughout his counties and enabling us to reach steppes and heights we did not know we could attain.

And now, suddenly, he is sadly gone. But the warmth of his memory will live on in all who knew him and the power of his name will be in the books for all those yet to be born. The gratitude of Otsego County will be evident forever.

Thank you, Jim. History will remember you well.