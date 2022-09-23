Hanford Mills Exploration Day

Stoddard Hollow String Band will be performing at the upcoming Hanford Mills Exploration Days on September 24, from Noon – 3 p.m.

The 2022 exploration days at Hanford Mills are designed to give visitors a chance to explore the mill and experience a variety of engaging activities and programs.

“Our Exploration Day, Metal at the Mill, will focus on the sustainable use of metals and a variety of other materials,” Kajsa Harley, Executive Director said. “Thanks to a generous sponsorship by NCYM Insurance, admission to this Exploration Day will be free.”

SUNY Delhi’s Sustainability Program and Green Team will have representatives on site, displaying a solar-powered battery system and giving visitors the opportunity to learn more about SUNY Delhi’s bachelor of science sustainability program and why sustainability matters.

“We also have students from the Cooperstown Graduate Program who will offer hands-on family-friendly activities,” Ms. Harley said.

The 6th Annual Catskill Conquest Rally, sponsored by the Historic Automobile Endurance Runs, will rumble through Hanford Mills for a mid- to late-afternoon stop.

Demonstrations of the waterwheel and historic machines in the mill will take place throughout the day. “We will have historic cooking demonstrations in the Hanford Farmhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and blacksmithing demonstrations.”

Hanford Mills will also host the Catskills Folk Connection’s exhibit, Folk Art in Metal. “The exhibit features five artists, whose work in metal varies from traditional blacksmithed hardware and hand-hammered copper bowls to modern metal furniture,” Ms. Harley said.

“See the whirlygigs made from Volkswagen Beetle parts to ingenious figures created from tools, kitchen utensils, and old musical instruments.”

The festivities will also include a performance by the Stoddard Hollow String Band from 12 to 3 p.m. For more information visit hanfordmills.org.