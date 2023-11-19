HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Arrange a Thanksgiving Centerpiece

with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club

GARDEN WORKSHOP—6 p.m. “Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. $30. Registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

CONCLUSION—Last day to donate non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, laundry detergent and diapers to the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Collection bins are located inside the front doors at the Clark Sports Center, 124 Country Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WORKSHOP—Noon. “Hosting Agritourism Air BnB Experience.” Learn to grow an agritourism business in this monthly series. Hosted via Zoom by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/10/16/agritourism-monthly-workshops

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for the vet’s reference. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Route 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://sqspca.org/