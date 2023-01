HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

FIRST FRIDAY OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Stop in for the first Friday open mic featuring local artists sharing original poems, song, dance, short story, and much more. Children present first, followed by adults. Admission is by donation. Enjoy this vibrant evening and stop at the other art, shops, and more this first Friday. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. Visit thetelegraphschool.org