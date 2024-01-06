HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

New Year Benefit Walk

OUTDOORS—2-4 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Fresh Air in the New Year.” Stroll around the park, play in the snow and enjoy hot drinks. Benefit walk for the Trevor Project. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-fresh-air-in-the-new-year

DEADLINE—Last day to submit entries for “2024 NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights” and ”Write Out Loud.” Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/submissions.