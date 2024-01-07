Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 8

Crumhorn Coffee House Owners Share Their Story

LUNCH & LEARN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. Crumhorn Coffee House owners discuss their story, how they got to where they are, share some samples, more. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hand Built Totems with Ann.” 6-week class held Mondays through 2/12. Tuition, $210. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors invited to walk with Connections group on the track and gym floor. Open to the public. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:15 a.m. Open Tai Chi. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of coconut pineapple curry on chicken, seasoned noodles, Sonoma-blend vegetables and frosted birthday cake. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Exploring the Potter Wheel.” 6-week class held Mondays through 2/12. Adults of all levels welcome. Tuition, $210. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

