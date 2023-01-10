HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-11-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

FILM SOCIETY – 7 p.m. The Cooperstown Film Society opens its 2023 season with a showing of “Dr. Strangelove: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb” (1964) featuring special guest Dmitri Kasterine, who worked on the film with director Stanley Kubrick. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/events/?ref=page_internal

SOUPER SENIORS—11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a bowl of fresh, homemade soup, good company, and maybe a game of pitch or mahjong. See your friends and make some new ones. Free. Held each Wednesday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/souper-seniors/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com