HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-22-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. The Friends of the Village Library present “Community Voices: Our Immigrant Stories,” in which a panel of local and regional neighbors tell their recent and not-so-recent stories of immigration experiences. Upstairs Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

GUN SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public is invited for show featuring over 450 tables. Admission, $8/person. Empire State Plaza, Convention Center, Albany. (607) 748-1010 or visit facebook.com/gunshowpromotion/

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, Glimmerglass State Park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

JUNIOR MUSICAL—2 p.m. The CCS Thespians present “Honk!” the 2023 Junior High School Musical. Tickets, $10/adult. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

WINTER CONCERT—3 p.m. The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble presents their winter concert featuring a program ranging from Mendelssohn to the “Super Mario” theme. Free. Held at The United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church St., Delhi. (917) 902-9301 or visit ldye.org