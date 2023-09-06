HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10

BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/

BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing, housewares, books, small appliances, and knick knacks to bring home and support the mission work of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 38 Walnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1385 or visit stmarysoneonta.org

BENEFIT GOLF—8 a.m. Enjoy a game of golf in a four-player captain and crew format to support the Milford Fire Department. Includes a putting contest, 50/50 raffle, cash prizes, more. Registration, $60/player. Ouleout Creek Golf Course, 13507 State Route 357, Franklin. (607) 435-1743 or visit the Milford FD Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064335715537

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT—8 a.m. Support the work of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce and see how far you can get in the 3rd annual pickleball tournament. Neahwa Park Courts, Oneonta. members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-3rd-annual-pickleball-tournament-1082?calendarMonth=2023-06-01

CANDIDATES – 9 a.m. The Oneonta Democratic Club hosts a Meet the Candidates Breakfast, featuring Democratic and Independent candidates for the Oneonta Common Council and the Otsego County Board. Held at Get Fresh on Main Café, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. RSVP requested to garymaffei@gmail.com. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401 for info

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House Café and General Store, 126 Schoharie Parkway North, Cobleskill.

ANNIVERSARY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrate the 5th anniversary of the ReUse Center. Get giveaways, recycling demo’s, sales, and more. Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane Street, Oneonta. (607) 353-7831 or visit facebook.com/OtsegoReUseCenter/

VETS FOR PETS RIDE—10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Join the riders of American Legion Post 259 for a ride to benefit the Susquehanna SPCA and Super Heroes Humane Society. Not riding? Make a donation or participate in the 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction, enjoy food, more. Cost, $20/participant. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit facebook.com/alrpost259

PADDLE & PULL—10 a.m. Enjoy a day pulling invasive water chestnuts and European frog bit from scenic Silver Lake. Free, registration required to receive directions to the meeting location. Silver Lake, New Berlin. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/invasive-species-control-silver-lake/

CNY FIBER FEST—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit with fiber artists, producers and other makers of the Central New York region. Find material for your next project, learn new techniques, buy finished items and pick up new skills at this two-day festival. Butternut Hill Campground, 6893 State Route 20, Bouckville. (315) 899-7792 or visit cnyfiberarts.org

AUDITION – Noon. Try out for a part in the hilarious play “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” by Alan Ball. Set during a wedding reception in which the five bridesmaids hide in an upstairs bedroom, each for their own reasons, to avoid the proceedings below and discover a common bond to each other. Performances to be held 9/23 and 9/24. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

HISTORY TALK—2-3 p.m. Learn about the life of Mrs. Charles B. (Rose) Knox of Canajoharie, the foremost businesswoman in America in the 1920s—her origins, rise to fame and fortune, and her legacy to American women—with author Rachel Greenfield in “Rose Knox and Knox Gelatine: Her National Impact and Stories about Canajoharie.” Free, open to the public. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BENEFIT DINNER—4-7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious spaghetti dinner to support a Walton veteran who lost his home in a fire. Dinner is by donation and features 50/50 raffle with 100+ great prizes. Held at Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit facebook.com/castleonthedelaware

POTLUCK—6 p.m. “Come on, Summer!” Community potluck featuring music, fellowship and good food. Bring a dish to share (but if you’re all out of ideas or a terrible cook, go anyway!). All are welcome. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

AUDITION – 7-9 p.m. Try out for a part as a shadow actor in the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Performances to be held in October at the Foothills in Oneonta and the Weiting Theatre in Worcester. No experience needed. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

10TH ANNIVERSARY – 7 p.m. Jillian’s Dance Arts presents “Celebrating a Decade of Dance: Our Diamond Anniversary.” It’s an extravaganza you don’t want to miss, as the talented students put on their best show yet. Showing at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-2812 or visit foothillspac.org