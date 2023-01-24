HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-25-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

FILM SOCIETY—7 p.m. The Cooperstown Film Society presents a showing of “Eight Men Out” (1988) featuring special guest Simeon Lipman, from Antiques Roadshow, who will discuss his work with the family of Shoeless Joe Jackson (one of the players involved in the famous scandal). Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/events/?ref=page_internal

TEEN ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

PRINTMAKING—6-8 p.m. Carve your little heart out for this Valentine’s Day print-making class. Show that special someone how much you care. Tickets, $38/non-member. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit canoneonta.org

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. United Ministry Church, 1 Church Street, Delhi. Held on the 4th Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.

COMMUNITY CHORUS—7-8:15 p.m. The World Community Chorus seeks members for the spring season to sing music from around the world. All welcome; music reading not required. Minimum of one weekly rehearsal is expected of members, held Mondays and Wednesdays starting 1/25. SUNY Oneonta Music Dept., SUNY Oneonta Fine Arts Center Room 212, Oneonta. Contact Tim.Newton@oneonta.edu

HEATSMART—7-8 p.m. The Otsego County Conservation Association returns with their “Be Informed” lecture series in this special webinar, “Efficient Wood Heating.” Lean how to make heating with wood comfortable and economical. Program also includes information on whole house weatherization to improve comfort and lower heating bills. Presenters include John Ackerly, Alliance for Green Heat, and Ed Cope, Opportunities for Otsego. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-efficient-wood-heating/ for info.