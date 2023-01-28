HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

GOODBYE BINGO—6 p.m. Say goodbye to 2022 with your friends and a fun game of Bingo. Spend a couple of hours with your friends and win prizes, bid on the gift basket, and enter the 50/50 raffle. Proceeds of the night go to support the Superheroes Humane Society. Minimum purchase of $10 to play. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-0035 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, Glimmerglass State Park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

THEATER—3 p.m. The Starstruck Players youth troop of the Orpheus Theatre presents “Into the Woods,” which brings together the classic fairytales from Rapunzel to Little Red Riding Hood for an adventure with a Big Bad Wolf, a princess festival, and a quest. Tickets, $15/adult. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/