HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

BOOK COLLECTION—6-7:30 p.m. Help the Friends of the Village Library prepare for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival book sale. Bring your used books in good condition. Everything from paperbacks to DVDs and hardcovers to audiobooks will be accepted. Please, no outdated travel guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias, textbooks, VHS tapes or cassettes. Use the Fair Street entrance at the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

OPEN STUDIO—4-6 p.m. Bring your current creative project from sewing, knitting, sketching or painting and gather with friends and community members. Share your work, try new hobbies, pass on your techniques. Free, open to the public. Held each first Thursday of the month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/the-monthly-make/2023-02-02/

TEEN ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/