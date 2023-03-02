HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-04-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

MEET YOUR LOCAL HEROES—9 a.m. to noon. Come meet the heroes of our local emergency services. The morning will include a chance to put out a “real” fire, tours of the fire trucks, a scavenger hunt, demonstrations, and a visit from Elsa and Anna of the Snow Sisters with The American Hero. Free fun for children of all ages. Cooperstown Fire House, 24 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/events-on-saturday-february-4-2023 for more events in the Cooperstown Winter Carnival

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. It would not be Carnival without the Lions Club delicious pancake breakfast: a wide assortment of pancakes for everyone and PURE MAPLE SYRUP! Breakfasts are $10/adult, $6 child ages 6-12; children aged 5 and under eat free. Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown.

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find a large variety of books including paperback and hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adult books, cookbooks, and arts and crafts books of various types to satisfy your winter reading needs. Proceeds go to support the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held in the Village Hall Boardroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BOWLING TOURNAMENT—9 a.m. Parents and children are invited to form a team of one adult/one child (2nd grade and up) to compete for the most points in this fun Bowling Tournament. Entry is $6/non-member or $3/member. All are welcome but non-members need to have a signed waiver (by parent or guardian, if underage) on file to participate. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

WINTER SALE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by during the Winter Carnival to find beautiful items for the girls at 25-50% off throughout the store. All About The Girls, 147 Main Street, Cooperstown.

WINTER CARNIVAL CRAFT BAZAAR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by to find beautifully crafted items for your home and family. Other fun offerings include Hot Cocoa from Brookwood School at 2 p.m., a raffle and hair tinseling from Flawless on Main. Hosted by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce at the St. Mary’s ‘Our Lady of the Lake’ Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.

FENIMORE QUILT CLUB SHOW—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The days may be cold, but these quilts warm our hearts. Come view these creative works of art, featuring the work of the club from the past year as well as antiques and more. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

FUDGE TASTING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Warm up with hot cocoa, tea, coffee and specialty snowflake vanilla fudge, all available for purchase. Warm yourself up with something sweet and get something for that special someone for this coming Valentine’s season. Tin Bin Alley, 114 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5565.

JEWELRY CLEANING—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Keep your ice bright. Stop by for complimentary jewelry cleaning during the Winter Carnival. First 150 will receive complimentary “Sparkly Snowball Rings.” J. Gorman Fine Jewelry, 54 Main Street, Cooperstown. (707) 546-7626

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the market to meet your friends, talk with local producers and find handmade items for the home. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown.

HOSPITALITY—11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come in for a specialty cocktail, hot cider or just a place to rest and warm up during activities. Get information on the weekend and buy your buttons and stickers. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown.

SIP, SHOP, ADOPT—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the SQSPCA for delicious hot cocoa, shelter tours and to support the shelter at the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop. For this weekend, get 50% off purchases from the shop and off adoption fees. Donations of pet food and supplies for Sparky’s Pet Pantry are appreciated. Adoptable four-legged friends will be visiting at various events throughout the Winter Carnival. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

BOB SMULLENS 5K—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to take part in the oldest continuously run race in the area. Choose to run the 5K or challenge yourself with the 10K in this out-and-back race through scenic Cooperstown. Tickets, $20/person, presented by the Clark Sports Center. Registration and bag pickup begins at 10 a.m. in the foyer at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

FENIMORE QUILT CLUB—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fenimore Quilt Club presents their annual show, featuring over 75 diverse quilts and quilted items with club members on hand throughout the day to demonstrate quilting techniques and answer questions about the craft. Enter to win the quilt up for raffle, made by all the members of the club, on display thru 2/19. Held at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstownart/

CANCELED – SLEDDING PARTY AT LAKE FRONT—Noon to 2 p.m. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Join the Winter Carnival Committee for some winter fun, including sledding, s’mores, cookies and hot cocoa, and visits with the Snow Sisters of the Hill City Princesses. WEATHER PERMITTING: check website Friday. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown.

BLIZZARD BINGO—1:30-3:30 p.m. All are invited for a fun game of bingo. Entry is by $10 suggested donation. Snacks available for $1. Hosted by the Connections program in the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown.

WINTER SPIRITS—2-4 p.m. Find your next favorite spirit this winter with a complimentary tasting. (Must be aged 21+.) Rudy’s Liquor Store, 143 Main Street, Cooperstown.

WINTER WINE—2-4 p.m. Find your next favorite vintage this winter with a complimentary wine tasting. (Must be aged 21.) Cooperstown Wine & Spirits, 45 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

CRAFT FOR THE CRAFT—3:30-6:30 p.m. Discover new craft beers at a fun beer tasting. (Must be aged 21.) Masonic Temple, 77 Main Street, Cooperstown.

CHICKEN DINNER—4-7 p.m. Warm up with a delicious chicken dinner from Brooks’ Bar-B-Q! Includes a half-chicken, coleslaw, roll and a baked potato, all for $14 (cash, check, or Venmo) by preorder and pickup only. Delivery in the village available with notice and 4+ dinners. Baked goods will also be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to support the Cooperstown BSA Troop 1254’s Super Trip. Christ Episcopal Church, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BSA1254/

ICE & FIRE SKATE PARTY—4:30 p.m. Join the Friends of the Parks for free skating, music, cookies, hot chocolate and warm up with your friends around the fire pit! Free skate rentals available. (Weather dependent.) Badger Park, Beaver Street, Cooperstown.

LIP SYNC BATTLE—5:30 p.m. There’s Snow Place like Upstate for a Lip Sync Battle. Enter to compete with your friends for who can give the best performance on stage or just come and cheer on the local acts. Cash prizes will be going to the 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place winners. After the competition, Hanzolo will take the stage for a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Upstate Bar and Grill, 5418 New York 28, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/upstatebarandgrill

COMMUNITY MOVIE NIGHT—6-8 p.m. Bring the kids for a fun movie night featuring the 2019 film “Abominable.” Viewers are welcome to bring snacks, pillows, blankets and beverages (non-alcoholic) for your comfort. Children under 18 must be signed in by a parent and have an emergency contact number on file. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Free. The community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

FIRST FRIDAY—5-8 p.m. Visit art gallery for fun open house featuring items for sale from Ginger Girl Gifts and Elizabeth Nields (among others) plus stuff for your Valentine and all-around art collecting and gift giving. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

TEEN ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Enjoy a theatrical performance of “August: Osage County,” following the story of the disappearance of Beverly Weston, the patriarch of the Weston family, and the reactions of his wife and and daughters. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions